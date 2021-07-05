Hyderabad: Public co-operation sought for Palle Pragathi

Shabad: ZPTC Patnam Avinash Reddy along with MPP Prashanthi on Monday participated in Haritha Haram and Palle Pragathi programmesheld at Antharam and Kuruvaguda villages in Shabad mandal. Reddy along with other officials planted saplings as part of Haritha Haram, and provided Rs 3 lakh fund for the construction of internal sewers in the village.

Speaking on the occasion, Avinash Reddy said that under the leadership of Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, all the villages in Shabad zone would be developed. He said that it was the duty of villagers to prepare an agenda of development activities to be carried out for proper utilisation of funds from the State government. "The State government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been implementing welfare schemes and developmental programmes in Telangana in a way that no other government in the country had ever done," he added.

TRS zonal branch president Gudur Narsingh Rao, zonal farmer coordination committee convener Madhusudan Reddy, MPTCs Vanitha Venkatesh and Karunakar, Sarpanches Sandhya Rani and Yadamma and others were present.