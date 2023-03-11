Hyderabad: Puppetry workshop organised

Hyderabad: Oxford Grammar School, in association with Deccan Heritage Academy Trust, Spoorthi Theater, and STEPARC, organized Hand and Shadow Puppetry workshop on Friday.

Renowned Dutch puppetry artist and the resource person of this workshop, Frans Hackemers, enthralled the students with a puppetry performance. Students of Oxford Grammar School, students of nearby schools, and students of J. Bhaskar Rao College of Architecture (JBRAC) participated in this workshop.

Veda Kumar Manikonda, Chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy Trust, said that everyone is responsible for preserving the ancient arts and passing them on to future generations. Appreciating Frans Hakkemers, puppet expert, he added his speciality is that in his leather puppet show, he gives voice-over to eight puppets simultaneously to communicate according to the movement.

Using ancient leather puppets to teach lessons in the form of various stories enables students to digest the lesson quickly and helps to boost their self-confidence and overcome inhibitions.

Battu Ramesh, Registrar, Telugu University, who was the chief guest, said that Telugu University promotes ancient arts and the institution is doing its best to maintain its existence by giving more importance to them. A thousand ancient art forms existed all over the country. Currently, their number is decreasing, and all partners are needed to save this.