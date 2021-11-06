Hyderabad: Quiz & Bait Bazi competitions held at MANUU

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Friday organised the final round of quiz competition, online through Google meet, as part of the Azad Day celebrations. It was an individual event with three rounds, which covered the basic knowledge of students.

According to Dr Jarrar Ahmad, coordinator-quiz, 10 students from different streams participated in the final round. Eighty-two students qualified in the preliminary round held on November 3. Top three students were declared winners. Sadiq Husain (diploma in civil engineering) got the first prize, Mohammad Haris (PhD history) the second and Md Ehteshamul Haq (Med) the third. chairperson Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood and convener Dr Ahmad Khan graced the occasion. The organising committee members Dr Talha Farhan, Dr V Sumi, Jahangir Alam, Saba Khatoon, Ashraf Nawaz, Ghufran Barkati, Dr Shaista Parvin, Dr Shaikh Ehteshamuddin, Habeeb Ahmad and Zubair Ahmed were present.

Meanwhile, the film on Maulana Azad "Naqsh-e-Azad' was screened on Friday in IMC Preview Theatre. Rizwan Ahmed was the coordinator.

Earlier, Bait Bazi (poetic antakshri competition) was organised online on November3. According to Imtiyaz Alam, coordinator, Abdul Rehman (Department of Education and Training) was declared winner. Mohammad Shibli Azad (Department of Urdu) and Aziz Anwar(Department of Islamic Studies) got second prize, while Nematullah got third prize. Rehman (quality of couplets) and Anwar (style of presentation) won special prizes. Mohammad Akmal, Department of Journalism & Mass Communication and Samia got consolation prizes.

Prof. Farooq Bakhshi, Department of Urdu, and Dr. Mahmood Kazmi, Associate Professor, Department of Translation Studies, were judges. Dr. Bibi Raza Khatoon, Assistant Professor, Department of Urdu, was the convener. Members of the committee- Mohammad Atif and Mohammad Hashmat were present.