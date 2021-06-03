Hyderabad: Qutub Shahi era well to be restored

Hyderabad: Qutub Shahi era's step-well to get a facelift as Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) plans to take measures to restore and protect the well. Piran Bowli is located in Patancehruvu Darwaza near Athara Sedhi under the premises of the Golconda fort.

Tonnes of debris dumped in it for decades was removed and cleared by HMDA. As part of the exercise to protect and restore the age-old step wells of the city, the HMDA is currently reviving the Piran Bowli, which is located at Patancehruvu Darwaza near Athara Sedhi under the premises of the Golconda fort.

This action was initiated after city-based heritage activists Mohammed Arfi, took up the issue of shrinking heritage step-well to the Principal Secretary of the MA&UD department and Metropolitan Commissioner, Arvind Kumar.

According to Arif, it is one of the few surviving Bowlis of Qutub Shahi era as most of them were either demolished or encroached.

Several other heritage activists including Syed Meraj Nawab also thanked Arvind Kumar for taking up the restoration works of the heritage well.