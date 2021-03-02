Hyderabad: Radiation plays major role in healthcare

Rudraram: GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad, celebrated the National Science Day on Monday to commemorate the invention of the Raman Effect by the Indian physicist and Nobel Laureate Sir CV Raman. The event was celebrated in the presence of students, award winners, research scholars, faculty members and the functionaries of institute.

In a guest lecture on 'Radiation: Unique role in healthcare,' Dr Meera Venkatesh, former Director, Physical & Chemical Sciences, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), wished a very happy Science Day to all and explained that radiation is used in several ways in healthcare – from diagnosis to therapy and from radiation sterilization to producing novel materials. A large number of specialties are involved in the development and deployment of radiation-based products, she said.

In a nutshell, Dr Meera explained that Reactor Dhruva-BARC has been producing several Radionuclides for healthcare and they find a wide practice in India. Around 20 Med Cyclotrons, 350 Nuclear Medicine Centres and numerous X-ray & CT Centres have been catering to the needs of the patients, she said. To a quarry, she made it clear that, "we can't carry Nuclear Medicine system like a tool kit." She cautioned that brain cancer in the world is on the rise. She advised the students not to keep the mobile under a pillow and one should be careful while using such radiation emitting gadgets.

Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor Prof K Siva Rama Krishna encouraged the students to think differently and test why they are thinking differently and how this different way of thinking is going to add value. He also appealed that they have to come out from the routine things and see differently the invaluable natures gift in the environment around us.

An 'All India Essay Contest on Science and Technology' by the Intermediate/+2 students across the country was held on topics such as: Life during Covid-19;Online Teaching: Benefits and limitations; and Social Ethics, Morals & Values. In this session, the selected +2 students explained their topics to all. The first prize was presented to Prachi Tombe from Tarapur with a cash reward of Rs20,000. The second prize of Rs 15,000 went to Archana Bhoga from Mumbai, and third prize of Rs 10,000 each were bagged by Jyothi Kakani, Aryan N and Sai Akshatha. Special prizes of Rs 5,000 each were given away to V Laksya, Devi Gayatri S and Srotoswini Mohanta. The remaining 31 students got a consolation cash reward of Rs 2,000 each.

Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, Prof A Subrahmanyam, Dean, Sciences, Prof GA Rama Rao, Principal, School of Science, Prof N Seetaramaiah, Principal, School of Technology, also took part in the Science Day celebrations.