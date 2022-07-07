Hyderabad: Rail Tel finalises agencies to execute VSS work

Hyderabad: Rail Tel, a Mini Ratna Central Government PSU under the Ministry of Railways, has finalised agencies to execute the Video Surveillance System (VSS) work at 76 railways stations in South Central Railway.

A release said under the Nirbhaya Fund has taken a major step by finalising the agencies for executing the job. The first phase of the project will cover major stations of category A1, A, B, C (756) across the railways.

As many as 76 stations in SCR jurisdiction have been selected. The work is likely to be completed by January 2023. The remaining stations will be covered in phase 2.

In order to enhance security at railway stations which are major hubs of transportation, the railways is in the process of installing an Internet Protocol-based VSS at stations (waiting halls, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrance/ exit, platforms, foot over bridges and booking offices).

"The VSS system will have a network of CCTV cameras. The CCTVs are being networked on optical fiber cable. The video feed of the CCTV cameras will be displayed not only at local RPF posts, but also at a centralized CCTV control room at divisional and zonal level.

The system comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled video analytics software and facial recognition software which will help detect known criminals triggering an alert when they enter station premises. The Network Management System (NMS) has also been provided for monitoring of cameras, server, UPS and switches which can be viewed from any web browser by authorised personnel. The recording of the video feeds from CCTV cameras will be stored for 30 days, said a senior officer.

The system implemented will act as a tool to respond to situations/incidents effectively, aiding faster decision-making and act as great learning for better preparedness to meet any incident and eventualities with some software-based applications, like video analytic and face recognition, as per RDSO Version 6.0, added the officer.