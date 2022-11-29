Hyderabad: Rail users want MMTS extension to airport

Hyderabad: After the Airport Express Metro Corridor-4 project got a nod from the State government, the extension of MMTS connectivity from Falaknuma to Shamshabad Airport has now become a hot topic of discussion for the locals.



Locals pointed out that prior to Metro Corridor-4 project plans there was a proposal for connecting Falaknuma-Umdanagar to Airport as this connectivity would be fruitful to many daily travelers from the Old City. But this plan seems to be only a dream as no steps have been taken to initiate the project. Along with the Metro Corridor project, the MMTS phase II services in North and eastern parts of the city are yet to begin even after the doubling and electrification works have been completed.

"As the Northern parts of the city is deprived of proper connectivity and suburban trains services are much cheaper to other public transport, rail commuters of Northeastern parts of the city are eagerly waiting for the commissioning of the phase II services. As the IT park is soon going to be developed, it would be better if the MMTS service start as soon as possible which will benefit many people", said Murali Krishna, working President of Federation of New Bolarum Colonies Welfare Association.

BT Srinivasan, General Secretary of United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations, Greater Hyderabad, "When would the State government spend Rs 6,250 crore for Airport Express Metro Corridor-4 project. Also why is there a delay in releasing pending funds for MMTS phase II? Asked Srinivasan and opined that airport can also be linked to Umdanagar / Falaknuma by MMTS at a fraction of the cost of the proposed line from Raidurg Mindspace to the airport. It will be faster in execution than a new Metro project and far more cost-effective."

"As MMTS is much cheaper compared to metro rail, we have submitted a representation to concerned officials regarding the extension of MMTS. But no decision has been taken by the State government and the South Central Railway (SCR) to extend the MMTS services from Falaknuma to Shamshabad Airport," said SQ Masood, a social activist.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior officer of SCR said, "After the recent announcement by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao that the State government will release Rs 200 crore and on that regards Rs 100 crore were released on Monday for the MMTS phase II works. But approximately Rs 400 crore is still pending from the State government for the project. Also, land acquisition has been problem for the extension of the MMTS trains airport project as the airport authorities and State government have not given a green signal."