Hyderabad: Rain brings relief from scorching heat in city

Hyderabad: With Hyderabad city witnessing overcast skies and a spell of thunderstorm and light rainfall in several areas under the Greater Hyderabad limits, the shower brought some respite to people from the scorching heat in the city on Thursday. The maximum temperature stood at 34 degree celsius while the minimum stood at 24 degrees celsius. After light rainfall, the temperature went down by 21 degrees Celsius at 5 pm.

The citizens enjoyed the cloudy weather and gusty cool winds after many days of scorching heat.

The unexpected rains began late in the evening, with areas like Khairtabad, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, Yousufguda, Punjagutta, Madhapur, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam, Kukatpally, Charminar, LB Nagar, Uppal, and Hayathnagar.

Nitin Reddy, a resident of Banjara Hills said, "Rain brought such a relief. To have even a light spell of rainfall feels really good because the heat was becoming unbearable in Hyderabad. The humidity level and temperature is rising in the city giving tough times to the people and we hope this year it continues to rain occasionally."

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on Thursday under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits several areas reported rainfall. The highest rainfall with 15.5 mm rainfall was recorded in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 13.0 mm in Khairatabad region, Kuktpally with 8.3 mm, Jubilee Hills with 7.3 mm, Banjara Hills 7.3 mm, and other areas saw rain between 5 mm to 3 mm rainfall.

On the other hand, a weather forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad said that rain from Rayalaseema to South Tamil Nadu is now running from North interior Karnataka to Comorin area at 0.9 km above mean sea level, which could trigger light rainfall and thunderstorms in some of parts of the Telangana and across Hyderabad. The IMD, Hyderabad in its weather forecast said that hailstorm/thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate rain and gusty winds are very likely to occur in some parts of Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Siddipet in the next five days till 25 April 2022.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert of thunderstorm, hailstorm and lightning alert for places including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Medak, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba, Narayanpet, and Kamareddy. The alert is for the next five days.