Hyderabad: Rain-related complaints flood GHMC control room

Hyderabad: In view of the incessant rain for the last five days in the city, the monsoon emergency control room of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has received nearly 11,000 complaints from various city areas.

The latest data with the GHMC officials shows that in the last five days a total of 995 complaints related to water-logging and 118 complaints of fallen trees were lodged.

All complaints were resolved by the concerned departments.

On June 8, 32 complaints of water-logging were received. Similarly, 305 complaints were resolved on June 9, 252 complaints on June 10, 189 complaints on June 11, and 217 on June 12. All 118 fallen tree complaints have been attended to by the monsoon emergency teams and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams.

"The control room set up at the GHMC head office receives complaints through various channels and issues orders to the field-level officers to resolve them promptly. In particular, complaints related to water-logging, fallen trees, construction waste, electricity, engineering, streetlights, town planning, sanitation, water supply, and other departments, through mobile phone, My GHMC app, Twitter, newspapers and social media platforms," said a GHMC official.

After resolving and attending to complaints before and after images are also shared with the complainant and posted on social media platforms. The citizens can lodge rain-related complaints on the control room number 040-21111111 or at the My GHMC mobile application