Hyderabad: Rain showers woes on denizens

Malkajgiri: Areas of Shirdi Nagar, Anantha Saraswati Nagar, Durga Nagar, Patel Nagar in Malkajgiri experienced the wrath of rain, as centered houses on Wednesday night causing severe inconvenience to residents.



As the areas are low-lying and most houses are constructed by encroaching the lake lands of Banda Cheruvu, the problem of water entering Anantha Sarawati Nagar, Shirdi Nagar is a regular phenomenon.

Though there have been several representations to the government on the issue, nothing has happened yet. It was only last year that a 12-year-old girl who went out to play on cycle was washed away in a nala due to incessant rains. Said Rahul Agarwal, a resident of Anandbagh, "after that incident there was a lot of criticism of the government. The elected representatives promised that the lake encroachment bed will be cleared at the earliest, but nothing appeared to be on the ground".

Praveen, a supervisor at Lifestyle stores, opined, "the case in Shirdi Nagar is worst, as compared to other areas, because it is a low-lying area. The excess water from the Banda Cheruvu lake will straightaway enter our locality even if it rains for a night. Apart from that, the nala which passes from our area is choked and it is flowing above its capacity even in summer. With just a rain of one night, the nala overflows and the sewage water enters houses."

"Despite many requests to the GHMC to extend the depth and width of the nala, there is no progress. The welfare association of our area has met several leaders and given many representations to solve the problem once and for all. We are promised every season that once the water recedes the works will happen, but they have not materialised till now. This problem is ongoing for several years," he added.

Meanwhile, the Rachakonda police have issued an advisory stating that mischief mongers are trying to create tension by circulating old videos of rain.