Hyderabad Rainfall Forecast: Light to Moderate Rain Expected August 26-28
Highlights
Telangana State Development Planning Society forecasts scattered light to moderate rainfall across Hyderabad from August 26 to 28, with northern areas receiving slightly more rain.
The Telangana State Development Planning Society says Hyderabad will get rain starting Tuesday.
Between August 26 and 28, most parts of the city will see light to moderate rain.
The northern areas like Quthbullapur, Alwal, and Kapra may get a little more rain on August 26 and 27.
Rain is expected to be scattered, not heavy, and spread across the city by August 28. No warnings for heavy rain have been given.
