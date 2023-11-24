  • Menu
Hyderabad: Rains lash city, may continue for next three days

Hyderabad: Sudden rains lashed Hyderabad city on Thursday bringing temperature down. However, the downpour during the peak hours led to the traffic jams in several areas across the city. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has predicted light to moderate rainfall over the next three days.

In the evening, Hayatnagar received up to 7mm of rainfall followed by Chandrayangutta 6.8 mm and Rajendranagar 5.5 mm. According to meteorologists, rain is the result of a low-pressure system that has been developing in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to influence weather conditions across the state.

