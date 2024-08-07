Live
- Farmers seek release of water to irrigate 1,100 acres
- Two TDP leaders vie for MLC candidature
- Hyderabad: Rainwater pits must be built in every house
- Delays dog city MMTS services, suburban commuters hit hard
- Naidu interacts with YouTube, Google honchos on tech support
- Hyderabad: City cops auction 1,161 vehicles, earn Rs 91.43L
- Hyderabad boy rescued by Tirupati police
- Transport Minister worships Lord Balaji
- Know Your MLA: A Congressman at heart
- Know Your MLA: Overcoming all obstacles
Just In
Hyderabad: Rainwater pits must be built in every house
Hyderabad: As part of the ‘Cleanliness-Greenness’ programme in Nagaram Municipality on Tuesday, a meeting was held at Gopikrishna Colony in the 20th...
Hyderabad: As part of the ‘Cleanliness-Greenness’ programme in Nagaram Municipality on Tuesday, a meeting was held at Gopikrishna Colony in the 20th Ward regarding drinking water supply, chlorination and construction of boreholes. In this meeting, municipal chairman Kaukutla Chandra Reddy said that drinking water tanks were cleaned and chlorinated to ensure that the supply of drinking water is not disrupted.
He said that each and every house should construct rainwater harvesting pits. After inspecting the Dayarakunta embankment, trees were planted as part of the Vanamahotsava on the embankment and a pit was dug in the Gopikrishna Colony. District ground water special officer Revathi, municipal commissioner G Rajendra Kumar, vice chairman Bandari Mallesh Yadav, councillors Annamraju Sumitra, Panga Haribabu, Survi Srinivas Goud, municipal manager K Chandrasekhar, leaders Annamraju Suresh, ANMs, ASHA workers, MEPMA staff, municipal staff and colony residents participated.