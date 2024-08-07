Hyderabad: Rainwater pits must be built in every house

Hyderabad: As part of the ‘Cleanliness-Greenness’ programme in Nagaram Municipality on Tuesday, a meeting was held at Gopikrishna Colony in the 20th Ward regarding drinking water supply, chlorination and construction of boreholes. In this meeting, municipal chairman Kaukutla Chandra Reddy said that drinking water tanks were cleaned and chlorinated to ensure that the supply of drinking water is not disrupted.

He said that each and every house should construct rainwater harvesting pits. After inspecting the Dayarakunta embankment, trees were planted as part of the Vanamahotsava on the embankment and a pit was dug in the Gopikrishna Colony. District ground water special officer Revathi, municipal commissioner G Rajendra Kumar, vice chairman Bandari Mallesh Yadav, councillors Annamraju Sumitra, Panga Haribabu, Survi Srinivas Goud, municipal manager K Chandrasekhar, leaders Annamraju Suresh, ANMs, ASHA workers, MEPMA staff, municipal staff and colony residents participated.