Hyderabad: Rampant illegal parking raises hackles of locals in Hasmathpet

Hyderabad: Parking of four-wheelers and trucks at the entrance to reach the Hasmathpet Lake, in Old Bowenpally, is causing inconvenience to local residents. Showing no respect to warning and, in spite of a 'No Parking' board, people and truck drivers are parking there.



Locals said illegal parking at the lake is disturbing many, as it is the only stretch recently developed by authorities to beautify the lake. Many residents are trying to visit and spend quality time or utilise the walking track that has been built for public use.

But heavy vehicles parked on either side of the entrance route of the lake have become a major hindrance for residents. They also claimed that officials fail to punish those breaking the law by parking their vehicles in 'no parking zone'.

Seenu Raju is one of those who voiced concerns by urging authorities to take action against people parking vehicles near the lake. He said there is only one single route that has been developed by the municipal corporation; there is no alternate route to enter the lake. There are far too many offenders going unpunished as no traffic challan has been issued.

Apart from residents, motorists, who take the route, enter the area as a shortcut. There have been instances where two-wheeler riders met with accidents due to parking by heavy trucks. A group of seniors from the area demanded authorities to take strict action and ensure no vehicles were parked. However, some said it was a regular practice of truck drivers when a few residents tried to explain their issue to them; they were not ready to listen and continued the same.