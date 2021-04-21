Hyderabad: Ramzan business traders rue night curfew imposition

Charminar: Ramzan business traders and vendors bewailed over the imposition of night curfew from Tuesday. The traders feel that the decision was double whammy and will pile up their misery as the festive Ramzan pours in good business for them, especially after sunset.

Sudden decision of a night curfew in the city has reminded the small traders and vendors of last year's lockdown as they were asked to close around 8 pm. The traders were looking forward to earning some good money in at least this Ramzan.

"Earlier this month, after the government's announcement of no curfew or lockdown in the city, I stocked up a variety of women's clothing in the shop but this sudden night curfew would harm my business now," said Mohammed Shakeel, a vendor at Charminar.

Usually several Muslims prefer shopping for Eid after they break their fast that is around 7:00 pm in the evening. Following which shopkeepers would keep their shop open between 2:00 pm in the afternoon to 2:00 am at night.

"Now the business is totally dependent on the public, people should come out before the evening hours," said Saikiran, an owner of women wear at Sultan Bazar. Like Shakeel there are around 500-700 vendors in the stretch from Charminar to Madina Building are now at loss.

"Yes, the situation is worse but, for livelihood I have to earn money for my family and the season is the only where I can earn a good money," said Ghayas who sells an assortment of jewelry at Pathergatti.

"Last year we lost 90 per cent of our business due to Covid-19 lockdown, and hoped that this year would bring us some relief, but the situation is reverse again and I don't know what I will do now," said Shaik Imran, a vendor who set up an temporary stall at Tolichowki.

Traders cut quantity of haleem

Not just the traders and cloth merchants but also the eateries owners were overwrought after the announcement of night curfew.

Shaik Kaleem, a haleem trader at Mallepally said that it has been only 7 days since the Ramzan started, and most of them have installed a bhatti (earthen oven) on the declaration of government's no lockdown in the city, but observing the increase in cases the decision of night curfew taken.

"Haleem sale starts only after iftar that is around 7 pm, and the curfew starts from 8 pm, observing the situation. I have reduced the quantity of preparation for haleem. And will be selling some snacks along with haleem to earn some money," added Kaleem.

Meanwhile, the hoteliers and restaurants which are engaged in haleem business have increased their takeaway and online deliveries, as during the curfew period those dealing with supply of essential services such as e-commerce deliveries are allowed.