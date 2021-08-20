Hyderabad: Rape cases in city proved to be hoax

Hyderabad: The two rape cases reported from the Gandhi Hospital four days back and another rape at Santoshnagar on Wednesday proved to be hoax. The police investigation reveal there was no rape in both cases. City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said on Thursday, "From past 3-4 days the entire police department was on its toes to solve the mystery of rape case of two sisters from Gandhi hospital. A total of 500 CCTV cameras were scanned and more than 800 hours of visual footage was analysed. The video enhancement technique was also used to identify the location of individuals and matching of digital data with cell tower analysis, dump analysis, and examination of witnesses, (direct and indirect)."

"More than 200 witnesses, including the staff of the hospital, and others were questioned. The DCPs of the South Zone, North Zone, officers from the Crime branch, SHE teams, Bharosa Centre, Special Branch, Traffic, and Law and Order wing put in their complete efforts to resolve the case. But after the investigation, it was found that the cases did not have the kind of mysteries, as stated by the complainants or victims.

"We have two ways of solving any crime and it is recognised worldwide. In the first, a complainant/victim narrates the entire scene step-by-step where an offense has occurred. The investigating officer recreates the scene; because recreation is very important to solve a crime; is an accepted model worldwide. While in the second, the victim or complainant does not give proper information. Moreover, information given by victims does not match the facts. There are a lot of ifs and buts. Even after that, if a recreation of the crime scene is done, it does not match the victims' stand. Such cases become very tricky to solve. For this reason, the police can reveal information about a crime only after the investigation is completed," he stated. He added that "Crime against women is a sensitive issue. It is a top priority for Telangana police. Dignity of women should always be given top respect. In both these cases there were no such mysteries which were blown out of proportion by the media. We will act accordingly and submit a report to the court."