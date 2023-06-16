Hyderabad: Rashtrapathi Nilayam spruced up to turn cynosure of all eyes

Hyderabad: The President’s official retreat- Rashtrapati Nilayam will very soon attract children’s attention, as a beautiful maze garden, musical garden and small children’s park works are going at a fast pace and along with the restoration of a step well.



According to the Nilayam officials, for the benefit of visitors, on March 22 the heritage building of Rashtrapati Nilayam was opened to the general public throughout the year and only it will be closed during the month of December when the President visits the Nilayam during Southern sojourn. Till date from the opening around 10,000 visitors visited the Nilayam. For a smooth visit, various facilities have been added including an electric car or a safari (for the thoroughfare), while exploring the beautiful retreat the visitors can scan QR codes displayed over here and can get the details of the place. Apart from that 20 tour guides have been deployed and basic amenities like parking, cloakroom, wheelchairs, café, souvenir shop, restrooms, drinking water and first aid facilities will be available for the visitors.

Describing about new developments taken place in Nilayam, Dr K Rajani Priya, Manager, Rashtrapati Nilayam, said, “Earlier for children enjoyment there was nothing, but now we have planned to develop a Maze Garden along with a musical fountain and small children park, where children can have a blasting time and the works are progressing at fast pace, within six months the works will get completed. Along with that restoration works of the historic step well are in progress, which is connected with a beautified ramp called Jai Hind. The restoration and beautification of these step well will not only help in conserving water and preserving historical integrity but also make these step wells attraction points for citizens visiting the Rashtrapati Nilayam campus and also another attraction would be the historic flag post site, as the northwest corner of the lawn had a 120-foot tall weather wane cum flag post, the replica of flag post is being constructed.”

What can the Hyderabadis explore during their visit to the iconic Heritage Bungalow?

Previously, only the gardens were open for 15 days a year and the interiors of the building were seen from verandahs. But now, during the tour of Nilayam, one can see the building from inside including the Presidential Wing, Dining area, and can enjoy traditional Cheriyal paintings of Telangana strolling through the underground tunnel connecting the Nilayam Kitchen to the Dining Hall. Visitors can learn about the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Nilayam, know about the Constitution and get a glimpse of the role and responsibilities of the President of India and also a few glimpses of Telangana culture and heritage in the Knowledge Gallery which was earlier used as stables. In the Knowledge Gallery’s courtyard, visitors can take selfies with the Buggy and The President’s Limousine. Apart from this, you can also visit the various theme gardens, including the Rock garden, herbal garden, Butterfly and Nakshatra garden.

Kumar Samresh, Public Relations Officer, Rashtrapati Bhavan, said, “As everyone cannot visit Rashtrapati Bhavan, so people can come and visit the Rashtrapati Nilayam, it is people friendly place, even the people who are interested to study about various plants, can visit here, where there will get a wide knowledge about various trees species.”