Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam to organise Science Innovation Exhibits today

Hyderabad: To commemorate National Science Day, Rashtrapati Nilayam has planned to organise science innovation exhibits and various events on Science Day from February 26 to 28. Students from various schools and colleges will participate in various programmes and competitions organised on the occasion. In Science Innovation Exhibits, scientific, research, and development institutes like NRSC, NGRI, CCMB, GSI, NSTI, and IIIT-H will set up stalls and showcase their technology. Along with this, the National Book Trust and Jana Vigyan Vedika will organise the book exhibition. The exhibition will be held for three days, and various books related to science and technology will be displayed.

The first day of the celebrations, which will begin on February 26, will see a quiz competition on ‘Latest Trends in Science and Technology’ and science-related seminars. On February 27, various schools and educational institutions will display their exhibits, for which Startup India will act as judges, said a senior officer.