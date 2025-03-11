Hyderabad: Ration Card Delays, Confusion and Frustration Among Residents

In Hyderabad, the issue of ration cards has created confusion and frustration among residents. After the government announced that new ration cards would be issued from March 1, many have been eagerly waiting for new ones. However, there has been no clarity about the process.

The government has ordered officials to verify the eligibility of people who have applied online. Some lists have been announced in villages, but there's still no clarity about the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) limits. Recently, it was said that officials have received 83,000 applications for ration cards, and after finishing the scrutiny, the civil supplies department has announced that only 70% are eligible.

In response to the growing confusion, the government has decided to hold ward sabhas (community meetings) to identify ration cardholders. However, there has been little participation or response from government officials.

Recently, the government once again issued new orders to apply for ration cards, and scores of applications have been received. Despite this, there is still no clear timeline for issuing the ration cards in the GHMC limits. Residents are expressing concerns about the lack of action and transparency, especially after the Praja Vani was held over a year ago, with little to no progress since then.

The delay has left many wondering when they will finally receive their much-needed ration cards. The government’s continued inaction has only added to the frustration and confusion surrounding the process.