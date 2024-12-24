Live
- Study Reveals Teabags Release Billions of Microplastics and Nanoplastics, Entering Your Body
- Kumbh Mela 2025: Essential Guide to Comfortable and Respectful Attire for Maha Kumbh
- Hyderabad Real Estate Faces Setback: Property Sales Drop 7% Year-on-Year in 2024
- Gnani’s Gen AI Solutions Revolutionising BFSI
- Trump's WHO threat sparks debate on the efficiency of global health governance
- ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule: India vs Pakistan Match Set for February 23 in Dubai
- Champions Trophy 2025: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Venues, Timings, and Updates
- FRAI Urges Government to Provide Technology Platform for Kirana Stores to Stay Competitive
- Not just Gen Z, millennials too: Redditors discuss the wave of pet parenthood embraced by young Indians
- Innovation can expedite the journey to a Smoke-Free future- in focus at Technovation Abu Dhabi
Just In
Hyderabad Real Estate Faces Setback: Property Sales Drop 7% Year-on-Year in 2024
Hyderabad real estate sees a 7% YoY drop in property sales for 2024, with premium homes rising to 14% of registrations amid a market slowdown.
Hyderabad's real estate market, long praised for its resilience during challenges like the global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, is now showing signs of strain. Property sales in the city have witnessed a 7% year-on-year (YoY) decline, according to the latest Knight Frank India report released on Tuesday.
A Market Under Pressure
Home sales in Hyderabad dropped to 5,516 units in November 2024, compared to 6,268 units in November 2023—a decline of 12% YoY. The total value of home sales also fell by 3%, from ₹3,741 crore in November 2023 to ₹3,495 crore in November 2024.
The monthly trend is equally concerning, with property registrations showing a 6% month-on-month (MoM) dip. The city recorded consistent declines in unit registrations and sales values since July 2024, signaling sustained pressure on the market.
High-Value Homes Show Resilience
Despite the downturn, the demand for premium homes priced at ₹1 crore and above has increased, accounting for 14% of total registrations in November 2024, up from 12% the previous year. This indicates a growing preference among buyers for higher-value properties.
Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts dominated the registrations, contributing 42% and 41% respectively, while Hyderabad district accounted for 17%.
Insights from Industry Leaders
Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, commented, "Overall, property registrations in Hyderabad moderated in November 2024, but the demand for high-value homes remains robust, registering a 3% YoY increase."
Registration Trends in 2024
- Units Registered (YoY):
- November 2023: 6,268
- November 2024: 5,516
Units Registered (MoM):
- July 2024: 8,781
- August 2024: 6,439
- September 2024: 4,903
- October 2024: 5,894
- November 2024: 5,516
Registration Values (₹ Crore):
YoY:
- November 2023: 3,741
- November 2024: 3,495
MoM:
- July 2024: 5,285
- August 2024: 4,043
- September 2024: 2,820
- October 2024: 3,617
- November 2024: 3,495
Looking Ahead
While Hyderabad's real estate market has been a key contributor to its economic growth, the current decline in property sales highlights a need for strategic measures to address buyer concerns and boost market confidence. Developers and stakeholders must adapt to evolving buyer preferences, especially the rising demand for high-value homes, to stabilize and rejuvenate the market.