Hyderabad reels under heavy spell: Low-lying areas worst hit

Hyderabad: A severe cloudburst accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms pelted several parts of the city on Sunday with unseasonal rain, leading to the flooding of numerous areas, especially those situated in low-lying regions. The deluge was witnessed across various localities, including Kukatpally, KPHB, Miyapur Quthbullapur, Borabanda, Jeedimetla, Filmnagar, Banjara Hills, and Nampally. The downpour, which continued unabated throughout Greater Hyderabad, inflicted the most damage on low-lying areas, causing extensive inundation on roads in Secunderabad, Begumpet, Nampally, Rajendranagar, Amberpet, Uppal, and Kukatpally, among others. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) was deployed in several regions to manage the dire situation.

The rains, which started around 9:30 pm, ended within half an hour, leaving a trail of destruction. Rains wrecked havoc in various areas also causing severe traffic gridlocks in Secunderabad, Narayanguda, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Balanagar, Nampally, Banjara Hills, Khairtabad and other areas and motorists faced difficulties. Moreover, the roads where the civic works were going were also severely affected. With gusty winds, the trees were uprooted and there was power cut in various areas.

Citizens also took to Twitter to express their shock at the damage caused by heavy rains and also raised complaints. “The rain is so heavy that I am starting to wonder if the monsoons have arrived early this year,” a user tweeted.

On Sunday, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi also issued orders to be vigilant. With the alert from the weather department. The Mayor held a teleconference with Zonal Commissioners. She directed them in their zones to alert the officers to clear roads which were waterlogged due to heavy rain and were asked to deploy the people in low-lying areas.

On Saturday, GHMC’s DRF retrieved 19 bikes from city nalas. The team attended to 59 complaints in the city after the heavy rainfall and 19 were regarding vehicles that were washed away into nala.