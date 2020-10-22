Hyderabad: Relief work by new groups stings MIM

Hyderabad: Even as the AIMIM eyes in Bihar's Assembly polls, the strongholds within its base appear to be showing signs of losing foothold, following the recent flood situation across different localities.

The way MIM workers reacted to the presence of Congress, newly formed parties and voluntary groups involved in relief works is invoking strong reactions.

People started raising eyebrows, when one of the partymen allegedly at the behest of Malakpet MLA, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala resisted the presence of senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali and others in Malakpet area on October 18. During the melee, one of the partymen is heard saying 'let loose the women on them' (Auraton ku aang pe dalo). People started wondering, if it was the new tactic being employed by the city- based party to resist presence of leaders from other parties.

"Women are being used as shields. So Majlis has lost all its capable leaders and now they want to use women. It is shame on their part to treat women inhumanely and for political purpose," said Abdullah Bahmaid, an advocate and activist from Barkas.

Meanwhile, several parts under MIM's control had naturally submerged in the flood situation, but the breach of Gurram Cheruvu (Balapur lake) has developed mistrust between Barkas and Hafiz Baba Nagar under Chandrayangutta constituency.

This stranglehold of the party is represented by Leader of Opposition in Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi and traditionally enjoys support from different groups.

Breach of the lake has become a contentious issue, particularly after it damaged the areas which never expected floods.

The local Corporator representing the party stopped short of opening sluice gate and breach was made to the bund prompting the water flow on the other side. "A game is being played involving two localities Barkas and Babanagar," said a resident, expressing concern on the issue of lake breach.

Apart from Congress and voluntary groups who faced the ire of the AIMIM workers, activists of other newly-formed parties not only faced hostility but also allegedly physically assaulted and kidnapped.

In a complaint to Chandrayangutta police station, Mohammed Iqbal Asif alleged that there was attack and kidnap attempt by unruly elements of AIMIM. Interestingly a young woman also made complaint against him at same police station alleging misbehaviour.

M A Qavi Assasi, leader Majlis Inquilab-e-Millat party, also known as new AIMIM party, has challenged Asaduddin Owaisi that they would be posing strong challenge in GHMC elections.

"This is the high time that the people stop voting them and teach them a lesson. People should ensure there is a revolution, if they wish a change" he said.