Hyderabad: Remembering Quli Qutb Shah, the city's founder

Hyderabad: The heritage activists and city historians celebrated the 456th birth anniversary of Sultan Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah on Monday and paid floral tributes to his grave at Qutb Shahi Tombs (seven tombs).

On this occasion, Vedakumar Manikonda, Chairman Deccan Heritage Academy, Mohammed Safiullah, Founder and Director, Deccan Heritage Trust, Mohammed Mateen, Abbas Moosvi and Hasmat Kamal paid a homage. They appealed to the government to have a befitting memorial and a research centre in the name of Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah, the founder of the city of Hyderabad in 1591.

Quli Qutb Shah was the fifth Sultan of the Qutb Shahi dynasty of Golkonda and founded the city of Hyderabad. He was an able administrator and his reign is considered as one of the high points of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. He ascended to the throne in 1580 at the age of 15 and ruled for 31 years.