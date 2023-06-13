Hyderabad: Reopening of schools in city sees 50percent attendance on first day

Hyderabad: Owing to the scorching sun and delay in Monsoon, and the misconceptions over reopening of the schools, the new academic year began as per schedule at all schools across Telangana on Monday. While being the first day, only 50 percent students turned up and few private schools continued with online classes.Meanwhile, few Private Budget Schools extended the summer vacation.

However, amidst the reopening buzz, a misleading circular was circulated on social media on Sunday night stating that summer vacation has been extended for a week by the Education Department due to heavy rains and unfavorable weather conditions in the State.

Ravindra, Math teacher of Government High School, Nallakunta, said, “Today being the first day of the academic year, the attendance was very low.The main reason for student not turning up was because a misleading circular was spread in regards to extension of holidays.”

With the rise in temperature, we have decided to continue with online for all classes until monsoon arrives. Good number of students attended the online classes, stated senior officer, Delhi Public School.

Shiva Ramkrishna, correspondent of St Sai High School said, There was a lot of misconception over the reopening of schools among the parents due to the fake circular. The school received many calls from the parents enquiring about the schoolreopening.

Y Shekar Rao, president of Telangana Recognized School Managements Association(TRSMA), said, “As the current weather conditions are not favorable, on humanitarian grounds majority of the Private Budget Schools have planned to open schools from June 15 and few planned to open from June 19.”