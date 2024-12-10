Hyderabad: Report spills beans on road transport as main source of air pollution in city

Hyderabad: Road transportation is a major source of air pollution and it contributes to the environmental crisis in the city, a recent study has revealed. This has raised an alarm on the increasing of various pollutants, especially nitrogen dioxide (NO₂).

A recent Greenpeace report titled Beyond North: NO₂ Pollution and Health Risks in Seven Major Indian Cities has revealed that road transport is one of the major sources of pollution, and the level of nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) that is emanating from vehicles is higher, and it has also exceeded the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. As per analyses conducted in seven States in 2023, including Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Jaipur, in the city, out of 14 monitoring stations, nine stations recorded high levels of NO2 concentrations. Gachibowli had the highest NO₂ levels at 41 parts per billion (ppb). This was followed by Old City (23 ppb), Bolarum (22 ppb), and Sanathnagar.

As per the Greenpeace report, satellite observations of NO2 in the atmosphere over Hyderabad from 2019-2023 suggest that NO2 pollution across the city is increasing. The report also revealed that road transport is the second largest source of NO2 emissions in Hyderabad, accounting for 24 per cent of emissions. Few environmentalists pointed out that, as it is often cited that the absence of air pollution treatment plants in many industries is exacerbating the problem, it is not limited to only industries. Vehicular transportation is the major source of pollution and is also responsible for NO2 emissions.

There are many reasons, including vehicles older than 20 years, often without proper fitness certificates, continue to run on roads, contributing significantly to toxic NO2. Sometimes high levels of exposure to such pollutants can lead to chronic respiratory diseases.

Dr Syeda Azeem Unnisa, an air pollution expert from the city, said, “Usage of mass public transport, especially metro trains and MMTS should be encouraged because it will not only improve public transportation but also reduce traffic congestion and reduce pollution levels.”