Hyderabad: Reporting deadline for MBBS students extended till today

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayan Rao Health University on Thursday extended the reporting deadline for MBBS second batch admissions and also the third round counselling opportunity.

The University said that the second round of counselling for MBBS admissions has been completed, and after seat allotment, the original deadline for joining the college had expired.

In response to requests from candidates and parents, Health Minister T Harish Rao took the decision to extend the deadline. He also addressed concerns about the third round of MBBS counselling, ensuring that meritorious students are not disadvantaged.

The Vice Chancellor of the University was directed to extend the deadline until Friday evening for candidates who have been granted MBBS seats in the second round and to provide an opportunity in the third round of counselling. As a result of these actions, the university has extended the deadline for college enrolment until tomorrow. Additionally, Kaloji University has confirmed that, in accordance with the Minister’s directives, candidates will have an opportunity to participate in the third round of counselling.

With this extension of the deadline by one day, candidates have been advised to report to their allotted colleges with the necessary certificates on Friday evening.