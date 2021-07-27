Hyderabad: Residents cry foul over borewells spewing contaminated water

Shamshabad: It has been the bane of people living in colonies surrounding the Firangi Nala in Shamshabad Municipality as they allege that they are receiving contaminated water in local borewells on and off for the last one year.

The residents have been receiving contaminated water from local borewells for the last several months. "After the complaint, the officials inspected the area and solved the problem of polluted water, but later again after a few days it started flowing polluted water," said Jayesh, a resident.

According to the residents, the problem of water contamination in local borewells is due to drain water stagnation in Firangi Nala, which is less than a kilometre away from the Shamshabad DCP's office. "Due to no desilting of nala and recent rains have increased the level, the water stagnated in nala is making its way to the local borewells and the inhabitants are receiving polluted water," said another resident.

The threat of pandemic is looming large in the area, as the stagnated water has come in handy for pig growers in the area. "This stagnated water is also threatening to inundate the prestigious HMDA Haritha Haram plant nursery in the area. The stinking stagnant water nala is hardly 30 metre in front of TRS Rangareddy District office in Shamshabad," he noted.

The officials said that they are not at all in receipt of any such complaint that murky water is coming out from bores from anywhere in the municipality. There were several posh colonies that came up over the recent years in Shamshabad, especially around the Vegetable Market and DCP Office. Among them Mission Compound and R B Nagar are well established habitations. "Not even the areas close to Firangi Nala have any issue these days as most of the nala was cleared off from our end and we are still vigilant in the areas.

No one so far complained anything like polluted water coming out of bores," informed Anil, Environmental Engineer, Shamshabad Municipality. Firangi Nala covers an area of 12 kilometres in entire municipality with 2.5 metres of width, he said adding that after the formation of Shamshabad Municipality we have extended the nala to 9 metres in compliance to the government instruction and clear the buffer zone to allow free flow of the storm water.

This has helped us to avoid flood related issues in the recent past and may not pose any risk in the future too. We are keenly pursuing Firangi Nala development works and will continue in the days to come," he added.