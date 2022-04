Hyderabad: Restoration of seven MMTS trains

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will be resorting seven MMTS train services which will be effective from April 11.

Falaknuma-Lingampally (no.47156) will depart from Falaknuma at 11.15 am and arrive Lingampally at 12.45 pm. Falaknuma-Ramchandrapuram (no.47218) will depart from Falaknuma at 9.5 pm and arrive Ramchandrapuram at 11.5 pm. Ramchandrapuram-Falaknuma (no.47177) will depart from Ramchandrapuram at 9.10 am and arrive Falaknuma at 11.5 am.

Lingampally-Falaknuma (no.47185) will depart from Lingampally at 2.55 pm and arrive Falaknuma at 4.25 pm. Lingampally-Falaknuma (no.47217) will depart from Lingampally at 7.10 pm and arrive Falaknuma at 9.55 pm.

Falaknuma-Hyderabad (no.47201) will depart from Falaknuma at 4.35 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 5.50 pm. Hyderabad-Lingampally (no.47119) will depart from Hyderabad at 6.5 pm and arrive Lingampally at 6.50 pm.