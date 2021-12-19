Hyderabad: Revaluate answer sheets of 1st inter failed students for free, BJP demands

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday demanded the State government for free revaluation of answer sheets of inter first year students, who failed in the examinations.

Reacting to the reports of three students ending their lives in the aftermath of the publication of IPE results last Wednesday, he said that the results have exposed miserable failure on the part of the State government to provide access to the students for online classes during Covid. He pointed out that most of the students, who failed in the examinations belonged to rural areas, was the proof of the State government's failure to provide access to online classes to rural students.

It was shameful to see a student ending his life after tweeting that the State government and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao were responsible for his death, he lamented. Bandi further alleged that earlier, 27 intermediate students paid with their lives due to KTR's Benami organisation Globarina. He questioned, how many more students have to die for the government's negligence and corruption.

Calling the government responsible for the suicides of the students and their failure in the examinations, he demanded free revaluation of the answer sheets. Assuring that the BJP stands in support of the students and wage a legal battle if needed, the TS BJP chief warned the State government that his party would launch a statewide agitation if it fails to deliver justice to the students who failed in the first year intermediate examinations.