Hyderabad: Revanth lobs fusillade of charges at TRS, NDA govts

Hyderabad: The TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday gave a call for 'aakhri poratam' (last struggle) to achieve a Telangana which guarantees transparency, social justice and self-rule.

He was addressing the 'maha dharna', jointly organised by all Opposition parties, to protest rising inflation, 'Podu' land issue and anti-people policies of TRS government and BJP government at the Centre. Top leaders and thousands of activists belonging to the Congress, CPI, CPI (M), TDP, TJS, CPI-ML, Inti Party and New Democracy participated.

Reddy alleged that the TRS government was preventing tribals from exercising their right to cultivation on Podu lands. He charged that tribals were being implicated in false cases.

Reddyslammed the PM and HM Amit Shah for being mute spectators to the irregularities, corruption, scams and misrule of KCR government. He charged that the BJP government was an equal partner along with TRS government in adding miseries to the lives of common people.

The "Modi government is selling off public assets like roads, railway lines, railway stations, airports, ports and institutions like BDL, IDPL, LIC, etc., to private companies to raise Rs 6 lakh crore.

The Modi government is 'shamelessly' selling off those assets and dedicating them to Adanis and Ambanis. The time has come to stop those practices by the BJP and TRS governments, he said.

The TPCC chief appealed to the people to support the Bharat Bandh on September 27. He directed all 33 DCC presidents to convene meetings with leaders of other Opposition parties and ensure success of the bandhi. He said they should organise protests near Ambedkar statue and submit memoranda to the district collectors.

Reddy said agitations would be held on October 5 with regard to podu lands in the 400 km connecting corridor. A 'Podu Rasta Roko' from Adilabad to Aswaraopet will also be organised. He announced that he would participate.