Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy announces aid to victim's family

Nampally: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday called up father of a suspicious death victim from Kethepally mandal of Nalgonda district. The woman died on July 13.

Reddy announced Rs. 50,000 as financial aid to the victim's family on behalf of the party's SC cell.

He said the party would stand by the family and press the State government to punish the accused of the murder case.

Reddy also stated that the party would lodge a complaint with the Union Home Minister on the issue.