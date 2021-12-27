  • Menu
Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy house arrested ahead of Rachabanda programme in Erravelli

TPCC president Revanth Reddy
TPCC president Revanth Reddy 

Highlights

TPCC president Revanth Reddy was put under house arrest in his residence in Hyderabad ahead of the Rachabanda programme in Erravalli.

Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced that the party would organize Rachabanda programme in Erravelli today to show the media as to how the CM is cultivating paddy crop in 150 acres of his house while discouraging farmers from cultivating paddy in Yasangi.

In the view of it, the police reached Revanth Reddy's house on Monday morning and house arrested him. The police also set up barricades near his house.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders who were on their way to Erravelli were also kept under house arrest. Condemning the arrest, Congress party leaders like V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnaa Lakshmaiah, Shabbir Ali and Madhu Yaski questioned the Chief Minister as to why he was stopping the Congress leaders from conducting Rachabanda.

