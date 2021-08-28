Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy reiterates land grab charges against Malla Reddy

Hyderabad: The TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that the Labour and Employment Minister CH Malla Reddy encroached the government land to establish Health City and created forged land documents to set up Malla Reddy University in the Greater Hyderabad Corporation limits.

At a press conference, the Congress leader said that 22.33 acres located in 650 survey number at Gundla Pochampally village was given as gift deed to Malla Reddy by his brother-in-law Srinivas Reddy a few years ago. When the university was opened in 2020, the total extent of land has been increased to 33 acres 26 guntas in the deed. He wondered how the total land holding in the name of the Minister increased by 11 acres without any valid documents.

The TPCC chief also alleged that the Minister had threatened a person in a real estate issue related to 50 acres of land and collected money from those who sold plots in various layouts in his native Medchal district. He alleged that Malla Reddy occupied the lands which have already been sold to people by a local realty company. Similarly, at Jawahar Nagar, five acres of the costly government land was encroached upon and registered in the name of Malla Reddy's daughter. This land was used for the construction of health institution.

Revanth said that the State Vigilance department had submitted a report stating that the Malla Reddy University had misused hundreds of crores of rupees of fee reimbursement scheme and demanded the State government to make the report public.

The Congress leader also alleged that the University Grant Commission and AICTE has cancelled the accreditation of Malla Reddy Engineering College for submitting forged land documents to get permission.

He also took strong objection to TRS working president K T Rama Rao's comments that Malla Reddy was an emotional person and that for every action there is a reaction. Revanth said the Ministers make such challenges only on their advice.

The TPCC president said KTR was teaching morals to others by keeping corrupt politicians, who had turned land sharks, in the Cabinet. Taking a dig at the Labour Minister, he said in 2019 he had defeated Malla Reddy in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. Hence his challenges make no sense. He said the Congress was ready to face another election if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accepts their demand to dissolve the Assembly or go in for fresh elections.

Revanth questioned the CM as to why he was not acting against Malla Reddy while he had removed Eatala Rajender and A Rajaiah from the Cabinet when allegations surfaced against them.