Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy takes charge as TPCC chief

Congress leader Revanth Reddy on Wednesday took charge as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Outgoing TPCC hief Uttam Kumar handed pve the charge to Revanth Reddy in the presence of Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Geetha Reddy and former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah.

Earlier in the day, Revanth visited Pedhamma temple in Jubilee Hills and Dargah Yousufa in Nampally before going to Gandhi Bhavan. Reddy was welcomed by the party leaders amid celebrations of firecrackers.

The programme which is celebrated by great pomp was attended by Goa PCC president Girish Chodankar, Kerala MP Hibi Eden, newly appointed PCC working presidents Mohammad Azharuddin and others were present.