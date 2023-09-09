Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 09 September, 2023
- Chandrababu arrest: Lokesh protest in Konaseema as police stops him from going to Nandyal
- Jana Sena, BJP condemn arrest of Naidu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 9 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on September 9 2023
- New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda to skip G20 due to health reasons
- No political influence in Chandrababu arrest: Sajjala
- CPI Condemned the arrest of TDP Supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu
- Live Updates : TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
- New Delhi: Man arrested for hoax alert on G20 Summit
Just In
Hyderabad: Revanth seeks security for netas attending CWC meeting
Says party planning to hold a “ VijayaBheri Sabha” on Oct.17; alleges BRS and BJP leaders creating hurdles for meeting at Parade Grounds. The party decided to hold the meeting at Tukkuguda
Hyderabad : Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy submitted a memorandum to DGP Anjani Kumar on Friday requesting to provide security to the national party leaders during their visit to the city to attend the CWC meeting on October 16 and 17.
Reddy said the party was planning to hold a “ VijayaBheri Sabha” on October 17 and sought police cooperation to the mammoth public meeting. He alleged that the BRS and BJP leaders were creating hurdles for the meeting at Parade Grounds. The party decided to hold the meeting at Tukkuguda in greater Hyderabad limits.
Reddy said people were aware of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s ‘conspiracy’ politics to create trouble to the CWC meeting and public meeting.
Referring to the suicide of home guard Ravinder, he demanded a detailed probe into the incident, alleging that it was the result of the government’s indifference towards addressing the long pending demands of struggling home guards. Reddy said the delay in payment of salaries could be the main reason to the plight of home guards.
He demanded filing of FIR against the officials concerned and action against them. He demanded government to provide a job to Ravinder's wife and Rs 25 lakh assistance to the family.
The TPCC chief assured demands of home guards will be resolved soon after the party came to power.