Hyderabad: Revanth seeks security for netas attending CWC meeting

Hyderabad : Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy submitted a memorandum to DGP Anjani Kumar on Friday requesting to provide security to the national party leaders during their visit to the city to attend the CWC meeting on October 16 and 17.

Reddy said the party was planning to hold a “ VijayaBheri Sabha” on October 17 and sought police cooperation to the mammoth public meeting. He alleged that the BRS and BJP leaders were creating hurdles for the meeting at Parade Grounds. The party decided to hold the meeting at Tukkuguda in greater Hyderabad limits.

Reddy said people were aware of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s ‘conspiracy’ politics to create trouble to the CWC meeting and public meeting.

Referring to the suicide of home guard Ravinder, he demanded a detailed probe into the incident, alleging that it was the result of the government’s indifference towards addressing the long pending demands of struggling home guards. Reddy said the delay in payment of salaries could be the main reason to the plight of home guards.

He demanded filing of FIR against the officials concerned and action against them. He demanded government to provide a job to Ravinder's wife and Rs 25 lakh assistance to the family.

The TPCC chief assured demands of home guards will be resolved soon after the party came to power.