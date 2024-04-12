  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rich tributes paid to Jyotiba Phule

Hyderabad: Rich tributes paid to Jyotiba Phule
x
Highlights

Osmania University celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on Thursday.

Hyderabad : Osmania University celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on Thursday.

“Mahatma Jyotiba Phule will always be remembered for his contributions to socio-cultural reforms and the promotion of social equality,” said Professor D. Ravinder, vice chancellor of Osmania University.

Dr Chalamalla Venkateshwarlu, director of the OUBC Cell and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research Centre, stated that Phule not only fought for the oppressed caste people in the Shudra Varna but also advocated for the remarriage of upper-caste widows.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X