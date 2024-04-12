Hyderabad: Rich tributes paid to Jyotiba Phule

Hyderabad : Osmania University celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on Thursday.

“Mahatma Jyotiba Phule will always be remembered for his contributions to socio-cultural reforms and the promotion of social equality,” said Professor D. Ravinder, vice chancellor of Osmania University.

Dr Chalamalla Venkateshwarlu, director of the OUBC Cell and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research Centre, stated that Phule not only fought for the oppressed caste people in the Shudra Varna but also advocated for the remarriage of upper-caste widows.