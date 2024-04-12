Live
- Jobs a key issue for voters: CSDS
- New Delhi: ‘Stroke deaths tied to climate-driven temp rise’
- 11-Year-Old Ghaziabad Girl Tortured By Mother To Hide Stepfather's Rape Of Daughter
- Final Verdict in Venkatayapalem head tonsure Case to be Announced today
- New Delhi: SC grants stay on NBW issued against cleric Tauqeer
- YSRCP MLA diverting Sathya Sai project water to his fields: Palle
- YS Sharmila to campaign in Kadapa district today
- 15 suffer electric shock during chariot festival
- Allegations Against Delhi Chief Secretary Lead To FIR In Uttarakhand
- Tirupati: Tributes paid to Jyotirao Phule
Just In
Hyderabad: Rich tributes paid to Jyotiba Phule
Highlights
Osmania University celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on Thursday.
Hyderabad : Osmania University celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on Thursday.
“Mahatma Jyotiba Phule will always be remembered for his contributions to socio-cultural reforms and the promotion of social equality,” said Professor D. Ravinder, vice chancellor of Osmania University.
Dr Chalamalla Venkateshwarlu, director of the OUBC Cell and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research Centre, stated that Phule not only fought for the oppressed caste people in the Shudra Varna but also advocated for the remarriage of upper-caste widows.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS