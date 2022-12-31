Hyderabad: Rise in viral infection among children drop attendance in schools

Hyderabad: The increase in cold and fever cases among children this winter season has left classrooms in schools nearly empty. Concerns have been raised among parents and teachers and have demanded the school management and the Education department to set up health checkup camps in the schools and conduct health checks twice a year. According to teachers, in the span of two weeks around 25 to 30 percent of students were daily absent in schools.



As per city health practitioner's data, almost every day the pediatric ward of the health centers are witnessing around 70 cases of cold and fever. There is also a slight increase in the cases against last year as it is noticed that the infection is lasting for several days due to low immunity and change in water while the children are taken to small excursion trips or picnic.

"Every winter season the class percentage drops in almost all the school to 10 to 15 percent. But this year there is adecline in the amount of students attending schools as many were found falling sick. Due to rise in infection we have made it compulsory to wear masks and have also urged the Education department to organise medical camps, but all fell in deaf ears," said Renuka Rao, a private school teacher.Asif Hussain Sohail, president of Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety, said, "Keeping in mind the rise in viral infections, schools should set up health camps every month as this will help to monitor the health of students to prevent the infection to spread. As per the norms of Education department, it is compulsory to conduct health checks twice a year but nothing is happing."

"Recently my daughter suffered from viral fear and it took almost 10 days for her to recover. Even if we parents take protective measures and also consult a doctor, it is also necessary to set up a health camp every month. As per CBSE, ICSE and SSC board, schools should maintain students records of periodical health checkup data but none of the schools are found following it. Periodical health checks should be conducted in schools and also a psychiatrist should be appointed in every school," said R Sravanthi, parent. Meanwhile, Y Shekhar Rao, president of Telangana Recognised School Management Association(TRSMA) said, With rise in cases of viral infection we have reintroduced the practice of checking temperatures at the gate and asking students suffering from fever to not attend school. We have also planned to implement health checkups every month in all the TRSMA and private schools."