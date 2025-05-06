Hyderabad: Road safety summer camp launched

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City police joint commissioner (traffic) D Joel Davis on Monday launched the Road Safety Summer Camp – 2025 for children at the Traffic Training Institute in Goshamahal.

The summer camp is designed for children aged 10 to 15 years and covers a wide range of topics including traffic awareness and road safety, dance, music, painting, handwriting improvement, and personality development. The primary objective is to create road safety awareness among children, which will go a long way in reducing fatalities caused by road accidents. While addressing the children, Joel Davis emphasised that road accident deaths in India are more than the deaths occurred in wars. He reiterated the message of following safety measures and traffic rules. He appealed to children to advocate road safety to their friends and relatives.

The programme was attended by DCPs (traffic) R Venkateshwarlu and N Ashok Kumar, U Ravinder Reddy, Addl DCP and D Dhana Laxmi, ACP, Dilip Kumar, Department Manager and Zonal Sales Head, Telangana, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd., Saroj Bala, Aryan Dance Academy, Ananth Raj, Raj Events and other instructors and facilitators.