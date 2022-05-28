Hyderabad: Road works a nightmare for residents of Gajularamaram

Hyderabad: As it is necessary for the civic bodies to provide alternative routes for citizens where there are civic works being carried out in residential areas, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has not even spared an alternative route to the residents of Sri Balaji Society in Gajularamaram while carrying out the repair works of roads.

The residents of Balaji Society have been facing difficulties to commute as the road works are in progress for which the road connecting to the main road has been blocked for 40 days. While the alternate road to the society has also been dug up in the last two days leaving no other route for the residents to commute.

Param a resident of the society felt helpless as he had no other route to commute on. Though he lodged a complaint with the GHMC, he did not receive any response from the concerned officials of the body.

Expressing hardships, Param said, "We are helpless taxpayers as the GHMC officials failed to act on the citizen's complaint.So far, we have not received any response from the GHMC also no notice was been issued to the residents over the road works being carried out by the GHMC.Since 40 days the road has been blocked by the municipal officials and the alternate road has also been dug up from the last 2 days."

Another resident, VS Satya said, "The roads are in pathetic condition in the entire Balaji layout. The GHMC must install a signboard or pass on information related to the works under progress."

Both the roads that connect the residents of Balaji society to the main road are in poor condition. Due to the Thursday rains, the roads are inundated and waterlogging has also been reported. Residents demanded the officials to complete the works as soon as possible as the two major roads of the society would get worse during the monsoon if not carpeted immediately.