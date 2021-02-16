Hyderabad: Road works turn Attapur a perilous zone

Attapur: The wayside digging works being taken up in Rajendranagar area is causing great inconvenience to road user seven leading to accidents and making the stretch a perilous route to drive.



Similar works have been taken up at other arterial roads in Rajendranagar under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). The situation of road from Pillar No. 245, Sulemannagar to 294 Shivrampally turned the stretch into perilous routes as most of the passengers were losing balance of the vehicles while passing through the rough and uneven five-km stretch.

It is said that road works, which have been taken up in six circles such as Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Malakpet, Santoshnagar and Chandrayangutta in Charminar Zone, were awarded to M Venkatarao Infra Projects Private Limited. The road cutting works for underground gas pipelines were also taken up from Pillar No.294 Shivrampally to Pillar No.118 Attapur on the other side of the same road only to add more woes to already perturbed commuters.

While the ramp works were already under progress at Pillar No.165, opposite to RDO office Rajendranagar, the milling of road from Pillar No. 245 Sulemannagar to 294 Shivrampally and road cutting works from Pillar No. 294 Shivrampally to Pillar No.118 Attapur makes both side of the stretch a complete perilous route for the commuters.

"The contractors leaving the works incomplete for weeks is the main cause for several accidents every day while the situation turns worst in the night when visibility is very low," informed Kamelakar Jitender, activist and a resident of Attapur.

"Both sides of the road from Shivrampally to Attapurare not safer for driving as on one side road cutting works are undergoing while on another the road is left uneven and damaged for a few kilometers. Moreover, the works are being taken up without having a caution board on either side of the road putting the commuters completely into dark about the situation ahead," said Mujahid Mohiuddin Khudri, another resident of Golden Heights Colony, Upperpally, Rajendranagar.

Meanwhile, the officials of work executing agency MVenkatarao Infra Projects Private Limited did not respond to multiple calls for comment.