Hyderabad: Robotic Thymectomy Surgery performed at Continental Hospitals
Highlights
A successful Robotic Thymectomy Surgery was performed on a 60-year-old patient, at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad on Friday.
Hyderabad: A successful Robotic Thymectomy Surgery was performed on a 60-year-old patient, at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad on Friday. Cardio thoracic Surgeon Dr Pradeep Rachakonda performed the robotic procedure on the patient who was rushed to the emergency room with a myasthenic crisis and put on ventilator.
The patient had an enlargement of the left thymus gland with a growth called-Thymoma. This led to her neurological condition of Myasthenia Gravis, an acute muscle weakness.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS