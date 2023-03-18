  • Menu
Hyderabad: Robotic Thymectomy Surgery performed at Continental Hospitals

Continental Hospitals
Continental Hospitals

A successful Robotic Thymectomy Surgery was performed on a 60-year-old patient, at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad: A successful Robotic Thymectomy Surgery was performed on a 60-year-old patient, at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad on Friday. Cardio thoracic Surgeon Dr Pradeep Rachakonda performed the robotic procedure on the patient who was rushed to the emergency room with a myasthenic crisis and put on ventilator.

The patient had an enlargement of the left thymus gland with a growth called-Thymoma. This led to her neurological condition of Myasthenia Gravis, an acute muscle weakness.

