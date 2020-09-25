Hyderabad: Rock blasting causes cracks in walls

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad which was known for its beautiful huge rock structures and rocky terrain has now grown into a metropolitan city with tall skyscrapers built on the remnants of the rocks.



Ironically, the large-scale destruction of the rocks taken up for construction of houses is now the very cause for developing of cracks in the walls of apartments and houses nearby. The heavy rock blasting is resulting in large gaping cracks on the walls of houses located near the rock blasting sites.

This is posing a threat to the structural stability of building and fear of building collapse. The residents of Hashmabad in Chandrayanagutta claim that they are facing severe problems due to heavy rock blasting and following cracks on their walls.

Earlier, this month the owner of a plot started blasting the rocks present at his plot and the work has been on for the last 15 days. "This blasting has damaged nearby houses and a large number of cracks have been formed on the walls. Nearly all the houses have been damaged due to this rock blasting," said Saba, an owner of a resident close to the plot.

She said cracks have formed on all the walls of the house, the general outer bathroom wall has been severely damaged and we are avoiding using bathroom for fear that it may fall anytime," she added.

Saba said that she had also given a complaint about the blasting to GHMC and also send the videos to the concerned officer but yet no action has been initiated against them and the works are still going on, she noted.

According to residents, they came forward against the rock blasting and requested the plot owner not to use chemical blasting instead use machines, but he denied and said if anything gets damaged he was ready to pay the compensation.

Saleh Bin Salaam, another resident, said that this is a newly developed lane, and has houses developed around 15 years back and most of the houses are newly constructed but now the cracks have appeared on the walls due to which several roofs and walls are on the brink of collapsing."

Apart from this the entire road is filled by the debris. The residents are taking other route for reaching other side of road. It is causing inconvenience to the commuters to reach their destination. We residents request the officers concerned to stop the blasting," added Saleh.