Hyderabad: Rockslide in Ahmed Nagar demolishes two houses

A rockslide in Ahmed Nagar in Hyderabad demolished two houses. The rockslide sent debris hurtling down a rock face in Bada Bazar which demolished the houses.

On learning of the incident, GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inspected the site and assured to provide help to the victims. Locals said that the rocks fell on the house of one Mansoor. However, no casualties have been reported as there was no one present in the house when the incident took place.

The locals were shocked after hearing the loud rumbles. One house was totally damaged while the boundary wall of another house was demolished.

The GHMC officials swung into action to clear off the area by removing the rocks with the help of earth movers.