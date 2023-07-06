Hyderabad: Ronald Rose takes charge as GHMC Commissioner

Live
Hyderabad: Ronald Rose took charge as the new Commissioner for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday. He took over charge from D Lokesh Kumar who was the former GHMC Commissioner.
Ronald Rose, who had earlier served as Finance Secretary, was appointed as the GHMC Commissioner by the State government. Lokesh Kumar, who worked as GHMC Commissioner, has been appointed as the Additional CEO of State Elections on the recommendation of the Central Election Commission.
Ronald paid a courtesy call to Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi after taking charge as new Commissioner. Later, he also called on MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao and Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.
On this occasion, HODs, zonal and deputy commissioners of the respective departments met Ronald Rose.
Ronald previously worked as Medak, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar District Collector, Finance Secretary, Gurukula School Secretary, Additional Commissioner and Zonal Commissioner in GHMC.
On this occasion EVDM Director Prakash Reddy, ENC Zia Uddin, Additional Commissioners Priyanka Ala, V Krishna, Saroja, Vijayalakshmi, Jayaraj Kennedy, HRDCL CE Sarojini Devi, Project CE Devanand, CC P Devender Reddy, Chief Examiner Venkateswara Reddy, Additional CPs, OSDs, CM&HO, CPRO, Joint Commissioners and others were also present.