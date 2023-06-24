Live
Hyderabad: RPO announces additional appointments
Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, has announced that 40 normal appointments per day for the newly setup RPO, Hyderabad Camp mode counters will be released for the period from June 26 to 30.
These additional appointments would be released on the Passport Seva website https://www.passportindia.gov.in/ on June 24 at 4.30 pm. Applicants, both applying now and already applied or scheduled their appointment at a long date, can make use of the initiative for scheduling or re-scheduling their appointments either through the website or through Passportseva app, the RPO Hyderabad said on Friday. Further, applicants have been informed that prior appointment is mandatory and no-walk in requests will be entertained at PSKs/POPSKs, officials said.