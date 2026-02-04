New 500-acre township to come up near Kengeri

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) has announced plans to develop a large-scale township spread across 500 acres in villages near Kengeri, offering fresh hope to thousands of middle-class families aspiring to own homes in Bengaluru.

As part of the initiative, the KHB has invited tenders for land acquisition and appointment of an architectural and engineering firm (AEF) to develop an international-standard township and housing project. The tender has been floated through the Karnataka Public Procurement Portal (KPP).

The proposed township will be developed in B.M. Kaval and surrounding villages of Kengeri Hobli in Bengaluru South taluk, falling within the Bengaluru Urban district. The last date for submission of bids is February 3, by 4 pm.

Officials said the project aims to provide houses and residential plots to people without property ownership, with a focus on economically weaker sections (EWS), low-income groups (LIG), and middle-income groups (MIG).

B.M. Kaval village, located along Mysuru Road, has been identified as a high-growth zone due to its proximity to the NICE Road and connectivity through the Purple Line extension of Namma Metro. Urban planners believe the project will significantly enhance residential infrastructure in the western corridor of Bengaluru.

Land acquisition and compensation model

The land acquisition process was initiated in July 2025, with a notification already issued for acquiring land in B.M. Kaval. The project will follow a 50:50 compensation model, under which landowners will receive 50% of the developed plots as compensation, while the remaining land will be utilised by the Housing Board for its housing schemes.

According to KHB officials, the project covers three identified blocks in B.M. Kaval village. Of the total land, 41 acres of government-owned ‘kharab’ land have already been identified, while the remaining private land is in the process of acquisition.

“The township will particularly benefit economically weaker, low-income and middle-income groups. It will help many families realise their dream of owning a home in Bengaluru,” a senior KHB official said. The state government has set a target of providing 10,000 houses to the landless in urban areas, and the KHB plans to construct several housing complexes as part of this broader objective.

Urban development experts have termed the project a significant step towards addressing Bengaluru’s housing shortage and promoting planned urban expansion.