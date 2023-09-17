Hyderabad: Rs 1,447 crore sanctioned for 8 more medical colleges in State

Hyderabad : The Telangana government has accorded administrative sanction of Rs 1, 447 crore for construction of 8 more government medical colleges by next academic year. This will pave the way for setting-up government medical colleges in all the districts.

The administrative sanction will cover construction of 8 government medical colleges along with hostel buildings and other facilities that are needed for medical colleges through the Roads and Buildings department.

A Government Order (GO Ms No 162) to this effect was released by Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Telangana, SAM Rizvi on Saturday.

The government medical colleges along with sanctioned amount for construction include Government Medical College in Gadwal (Rs 183 crore), Narayanpet (Rs 180 crore), Mulugu (Rs. 180 crore), Narasampet (Rs 183 crore), Medak (Rs 180 crore), Yadadri (Rs 183 crore), Maheswaram (Rs 176 crore) and an amount of Rs 182 crore sanctioned for the construction of a Government Medical College at Qutbullapur.

“Big thanks to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for transforming Telangana into Arogya Telangana! While 9 colleges were inaugurated just yesterday(Friday), and today(Saturday), the government approved administration sanctions of Rs. 1,447 crore for 8 new medical colleges for the year 2024-2025, thus fulfilling the dream of establishing a medical college in every district.

Health and medical education is a powerful combination. This can happen only in Telangana! “What Telangana Does, Nation Follows,” State Health Minister, T Harish Rao tweeted.