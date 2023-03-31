Hyderabad: Rs 50 k fine for Rs 10

Hyderabad: A fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on My Home Tycoon shopping mall, Begumpet by the GHMC Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management Department for illegally charging a parking fee of Rs 10 from a customer.

According to the details given by the GHMC officials, the officials have taken action against the shopping mall as per the complaint given on Twitter by a person named Jay Surana.

According to GO 168 and Telangana Apartments Acts and Rules, 28, 24 of 1987, it is illegal to collect parking fees even if the customer presents the bill. Despite knowing this, Myhome Tycoon Mall collected parking fees from Surana. So, Surana gave a complaint to GHMC through Twitter.