Hyderabad: Rs30 lakh spent on each MBBS student

Hyderabad: The government is spending around Rs 30 lakh on each doctor while charging Rs 10,000 as fees, which is meagre when compared to what other States are charging, Health Minister T Harish Rao informed.

He said that the State received 43% (900 seats) of the total allocation of medical seats at the national level from 2,200 seats this year.

Replying to queries from BRS MLAs and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi during the Question Hour in Legislative Assembly, the Minister informed that the government is spending on an average 45 lakh on each Post Graduate doctor and Rs 75 lakh on super specialty doctor. He also informed that for coming up with a medical college with 100 MBBS seats (along with 450 bedded hospital) it costs around Rs 300 crore, while for a college of 150 seats (along with 650-bed hospital) it will cost around Rs 500 crore.

KCR brought ‘White Coat Revolution’

The Minister said that Telangana which received 900 seats from a total of 2,200 seats this year, from quota across India was the result of efficiency and priority of health care of the present government under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. During the last eight years, the government sanctioned 29 government medical colleges in the State, out of which 21 are functional and remaining 8 are in the process of being established.

“KCR should be credited for bringing in the ‘White Coat Revolution’ in the State as each of the new districts has at least one medical college. Prior to the formation of Telangana, there were only 2,850 medical seats for MBBS and 1,183 for PG. Now there is a manifold increase and there are 8,515 and 2,890 seats respectively,” he explained.

Harish said that there were a total of 56 private and government medical colleges, of which 28 are of government and 27 are under private management, besides 1 deemed medical college.

He clarified that the norms were amended by the State government so that Telangana’s students get maximum medical seats, post-bifurcation.

Congress leaderMallu Bhatti Vikramarka suggested that the government provide stipend to students of various streams under Ayush on par with Allopathic medicine.