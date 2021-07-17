Hyderabad: RTC employees form troupe for infotainment

Hyderabad: In order to attract more passengers to travel by TSRTC and also to inform people of the Greater Hyderabad Zone about facilities available, RTC employees have formed an art troupe to attract more passengers with the theme 'Support the RTC and Contribute to the Progress of the Company'. The troupe was inaugurated on Friday at Jubilee bus-stop.

"As for the past many years RTC buses are serving people to reach their destinations safely, and to attract more passengers, RTC has planned to create more awareness regarding its bus services.

The troupe would visit all depots in the City and spread awareness and highlight the bus, cargo and parcel services, benefits such as bus pass concessions for students, disabled, employees, and the public, besides importance of safe travel on RTC buses.

The troupe will be presenting a small play to explain to people," said a senior TSRTC officer. Its bus is painted to depict all RTC services for people to clearly understand them.Also, a public information system in installed on board.